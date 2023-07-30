StockNews.com Downgrades NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Sell

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Trading Down 1.8 %

NVCR stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.64. NovoCure has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $120.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 99.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NovoCure by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in NovoCure by 79.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NovoCure by 47.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.