SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in SEI Investments by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.