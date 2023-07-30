Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDUAF. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $24.89 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.