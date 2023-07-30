RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,000

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.46) to GBX 1,000 ($12.82) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EENEF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.46) to GBX 940 ($12.05) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 820 ($10.51) to GBX 870 ($11.16) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,021 ($13.09) to GBX 1,010 ($12.95) in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

RS Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS EENEF opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. RS Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

