Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDUAF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 3.6 %

CDUAF stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.