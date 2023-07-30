Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $93.00 at Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Up 31.4 %

ROKU opened at $89.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $89.71.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. Roku’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roku will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $97,517.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,445.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.