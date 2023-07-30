Raymond James Increases Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target to $110.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.84. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $83.24.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 16.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $3,295,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 547.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 34,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.