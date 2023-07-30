QV Investors Inc. Sells 15,310 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,310 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.76 and a 200 day moving average of $161.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

