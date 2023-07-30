Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.