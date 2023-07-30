Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $12.40 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

