Piper Sandler Increases First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target to $17.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBP. StockNews.com raised First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $14.71 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 63.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

