O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $954.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $928.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $932.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $882.61. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

