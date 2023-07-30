Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DT opened at $54.03 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.03, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.