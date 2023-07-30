Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,999,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 427,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,590,000 after purchasing an additional 70,039 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Shares of HII opened at $230.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

