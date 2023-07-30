NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

