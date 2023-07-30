Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MBLY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.48.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY opened at $37.67 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion and a PE ratio of -235.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

