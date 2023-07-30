Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.21. The company has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

