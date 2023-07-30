Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) PT Raised to €26.60

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley to €26.60 ($29.56) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

