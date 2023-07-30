Intelligent Financial Strategies Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intelligent Financial Strategies reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.21. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

