Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) PT Raised to GBX 900 at Credit Suisse Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 850 ($10.90) to GBX 900 ($11.54) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

IFPJF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 820 ($10.51) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.98) to GBX 735 ($9.42) in a research report on Friday.

Informa Stock Performance

Shares of IFPJF stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Informa has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

