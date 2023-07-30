Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.21. The company has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

