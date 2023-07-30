Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,189 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $90,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

