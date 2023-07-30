Guggenheim Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $590.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Guggenheim from $545.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $515.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -71.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.84. argenx has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.81) EPS. Analysts anticipate that argenx will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of argenx by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in argenx by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in argenx by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

