Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Raised to $131.00 at Piper Sandler

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.86.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GL stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.03. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $96.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Globe Life by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.