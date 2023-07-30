GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 803.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of GATX worth $16,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth $207,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.05. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.96 and a 1-year high of $133.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

