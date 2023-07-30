First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.04.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $208.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.64 and a 200-day moving average of $192.35. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. First Solar has a one year low of $90.16 and a one year high of $232.00.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,561,727. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.