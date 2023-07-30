Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,145,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,802,000 after purchasing an additional 479,385 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 57,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 18,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

