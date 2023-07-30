ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXLS. Citigroup decreased their price target on ExlService from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on ExlService from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ExlService from $201.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.67.

EXLS stock opened at $142.63 on Friday. ExlService has a 1-year low of $142.02 and a 1-year high of $191.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day moving average is $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ExlService’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $400.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $66,557,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 171,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,114,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

