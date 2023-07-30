Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Exelon Stock Down 0.6 %

EXC stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelon by 272.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.9% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 74,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 39.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

