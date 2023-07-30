Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $478,000 in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of ELME stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elme Communities Profile

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.