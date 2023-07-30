Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $475,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,651 shares of company stock worth $31,064,713 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.28.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

