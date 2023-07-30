Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.64.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $92.55 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,501 shares of company stock worth $819,054. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

