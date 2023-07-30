Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,296,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,276,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 40,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $470,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,296,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,276,585.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,693. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Coursera Trading Up 17.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COUR opened at $15.31 on Friday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

