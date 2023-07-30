Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

CMCSA stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

