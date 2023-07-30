Centric Wealth Management Has $725,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.73. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

