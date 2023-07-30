Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday.

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $32.61.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

