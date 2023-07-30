Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $19.67 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

