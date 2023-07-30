Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.17.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv
In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Autoliv Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.59.
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
Autoliv Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 58.93%.
Autoliv Company Profile
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.
