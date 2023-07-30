Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) PT Raised to $22.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

