Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,287 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Cadence Bank worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $24.77 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

