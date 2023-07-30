Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,588 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Gas worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 53,250.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 343.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

SWX stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.29.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.44%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 15,681 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.98 per share, for a total transaction of $909,184.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,610,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 9,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,854,810.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 15,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.98 per share, with a total value of $909,184.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,610,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 123,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,875. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.