Amalgamated Bank Has $2.01 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $520,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,912,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,958,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,475 shares of company stock worth $35,606,669. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

