Amalgamated Bank Buys 494 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,199 shares of company stock worth $87,435,773 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $112.19 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of -415.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

