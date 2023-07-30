Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $170,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 588,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,944,000 after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

