Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

