Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.
Shares of GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
