Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,641,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 588,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

