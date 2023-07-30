AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $170.00 at Piper Sandler

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

ABBV stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.64.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 144.86% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

