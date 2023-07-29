Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $49.96 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,294 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 57,218 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

MSFT opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.47. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

