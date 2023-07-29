Truist Financial Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $390.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $340.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.96 and a 200-day moving average of $223.07.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

